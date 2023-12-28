trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703825
Gujarat Tourism Minister Discusses MoU For Submarine Close To Dwarka And Marine Life Below 300 Ft

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Gujarat Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera on December 27 said that the state government has signed an MoU under the Pre-Vibrant Committee, in which MoU for a submarine near Dwarka has also been signed. Leading to which marine creatures at a depth of 300 feet can be seen from a submarine in the sea near Dwarka.

