Guru Ramdas Ji Gurpurab 2023: Fireworks adorn sky around Amritsar’s Golden Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Magnificent decorations and fireworks were observed at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of Guru Ramdas Ji Gurpurab 2023 on October 30. Devotees in large numbers thronged the temple to offer prayers.
