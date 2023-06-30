NewsVideos
Guv morally took right decision by dismissing Senthil Balaji: TN BJP VP Narayanan Thirupathy

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Speaking on dismissal of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji from Council of Ministers by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy on June 29 said that the Governor has every right to dismiss because he appoints the ministers, hence, he has morally taken the right decision by dismissing Senthil Balaji.

