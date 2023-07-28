trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641472
Gyanvapi Masjid case: Allahabad High Court reserves decision till August 3, informs Advocate Vishnu Jain

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Speaking on the Gyanvapi Masjid case, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain on July 27 informed that the Allahabad High Court has reserved its decision till August 3 after hearing both sides. Adding further, he shared that the survey was stayed till August 3. He said, “Allahabad High Court, after hearing both sides, has reserved its decision till August 3 and till then the survey has been stayed.”
