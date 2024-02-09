trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719630
Haldwani Violence: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Condemns On Haldwani Incident, Stresses Rule of Law

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh strongly condemns the recent Haldwani incident, emphasizing, "No one has the right to take the law into their hands, be it due to religious circumstances or any other reason. The Uttarakhand government is capable, and if anyone engages in vigilantism, they will handle the situation effectively. The Haldwani incident underscores the importance of upholding the rule of law and allowing authorities to address issues through established legal channels

