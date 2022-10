Happy Diwali 2022: Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi organises ‘Diwali Utsav’

| Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on October 18 organised ‘Diwali Utsav’ at PSOI club in Chanakya Puri, New Delhi. Ambassadors of several countries and numerous officials attended the function. The ‘Utsav’ also showcased a picturesque cultural programme.