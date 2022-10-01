NewsVideos

Harmanpreet on Women’s Asia Cup, England tour and Deepti Sharma’s run out

Oct 01, 2022
The India women’s cricket team plans to use the Asia Cup as a platform to try out different combinations as part of preparations for the T20 World Cup, which is to be held in South Africa in February next year. India Women begin their Asia Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Saturday. Though India’s T20 record of late has not been extraordinary, the Harmanpreet Kaurled team will start as the favourites in the Asia Cup.

