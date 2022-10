Harry Potter’s Hagrid known actor Robbie Coltrane passes away at 72

Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 03:36 PM IST

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing the lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, has died. He was 72. The actor gained fame for playing a crime-solving psychologist on the popular TV series Cracker.