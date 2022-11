Haryana: BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi offers prayers at Shiv Temple in Adampur

| Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on November 03 offered prayers at Shiv temple in Adampur, Haryana. Voting for Assembly By-elections in seven vacant seats across six states has begun on November 03. The voting is being held in Haryana, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar and Maharashtra.