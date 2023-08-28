trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654549
Haryana: Celebrations at Neeraj Chopra’s residence in Panipat after his win at World Athletics Championship

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Celebrations took place at Neeraj Chopra’s residence in Panipat, Haryana on August 28 after he won India's first gold medal at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest. Neeraj recorded his best throw of 88.17 m in his second attempt and managed to keep his lead intact till the very end. Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion with 87.82 m got a silver medal. Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch secured the bronze with the best throw of 86.67 m. This is Neeraj's second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year.
