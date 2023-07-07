trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632218
Haryana CM Announces Pension For Unmarried People, Know If You Are Eligible | Manohar Khattar | BJP

Jul 07, 2023
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that unmarried men and women in the age group of 45 to 60 would be entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 2,750 if their annual income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh. Widowers in the age group of 40-60, who have an annual income limit of Rs 3 lakh, will also get the same amount as pension.
