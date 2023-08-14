trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648834
Haryana HM Anil Vij carries out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ambala ahead of Independence Day celebration

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij carried out a Tiranga Yatra in Ambala on August 13 ahead of the Independence Day celebration. People in large numbers joined the march carrying the national flag. The ‘Yatra’ was carried out amid tight security in view of the special day. Notably, Haryana witnessed incidents of violence on July 31 in Nuh followed by Gurugram’s Badshahpur and on Sohna road on Aug 1.

Chandrayaan 3 to enter lower orbit of Moon today
play icon10:48
Chandrayaan 3 to enter lower orbit of Moon today
Uttarakhand faces flood like situation amid heavy rain
play icon1:25
Uttarakhand faces flood like situation amid heavy rain
Lesson of atheism being taught in the university
play icon8:49
Lesson of atheism being taught in the university
Ganga above danger mark in Haridwar
play icon0:44
Ganga above danger mark in Haridwar
Seema Haider raised slogans of Hindustan Zindabad in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Noida
play icon3:49
Seema Haider raised slogans of Hindustan Zindabad in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Noida

