Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As The New Chief Minister Of Haryana

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Breaking News: Haryana BJP president Nayab Singh Saini, unanimously elected as the leader of the party’s state legislature group, takes the oath as the new Chief Minister of Haryana. The swearing-in ceremony took place on Tuesday in the presence of Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

