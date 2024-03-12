NewsVideos
Haryana Political Crisis: BJP End Haryana Alliance, CM Khattar to Fight Lok Sabha Polls - Sources

|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Haryana Political Crisis: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar can be changed in Haryana. The news is coming quoting sources that someone else can be made the Chief Minister in place of Manohar Lal Khattar. The stir has intensified in Haryana. The news quoting sources is that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal can be changed. State President Naib Saini or MP Sanjay Bhatia can be contenders for the post of CM.

