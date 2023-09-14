trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662194
Has INDIA bloc been formed to eliminate the Hindu religion, questions BJP MP Nitesh Rane

|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Maharashtra Nitesh Rane on September 14 alleged that during the meeting in Delhi yesterday i.e. September 13 the INDIA bloc supported DMK’s statement on 'Sanatan Dharma'. He further asked if, has INDIA alliance had been formed to eliminate the Hindu religion. He said, “We have the information that yesterday in the meeting of the INDIA alliance in Delhi, the DMK leaders were praised for making statements on 'Sanatana Dharma'... They (INDIA) support DMK's statement on 'Sanatan Dharma'. Has the INDIA alliance been formed to finish the Hindu religion?
