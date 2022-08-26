Health update on Raju Srivastava has good news for the fans

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who has been under hospitalization for the past 15 days after suffering a cardiac arrest, gained consciousness on Thursday. Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he's being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi, said Garvit Narang, personal secretary of the actor to news agency ANI.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

