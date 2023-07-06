trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631486
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Heavy Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Heavy drizzle lashed parts of Delhi on July 06. Rain brought respite from the scorching heat. As per IMD, light rainfall will be witnessed in the national capital for the next two days.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

J&K: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Nepal receive warm welcome in Kathua
play icon2:3
J&K: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Nepal receive warm welcome in Kathua
UP: Man arrested for making hoax bomb threat call at Prem Mandir in Vrindavan
play icon2:2
UP: Man arrested for making hoax bomb threat call at Prem Mandir in Vrindavan
Man opens bank account in name of Noida authority cheats for 3.9 crores
play icon1:7
Man opens bank account in name of Noida authority cheats for 3.9 crores
Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Killed In An Accident In United States?
play icon2:11
Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Killed In An Accident In United States?
Sharad Pawar daughter Supriya along with daughter Supriya left for NCP working committee meeting in Delhi
play icon6:27
Sharad Pawar daughter Supriya along with daughter Supriya left for NCP working committee meeting in Delhi
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

J&K: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Nepal receive warm welcome in Kathua
play icon2:3
J&K: Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Nepal receive warm welcome in Kathua
UP: Man arrested for making hoax bomb threat call at Prem Mandir in Vrindavan
play icon2:2
UP: Man arrested for making hoax bomb threat call at Prem Mandir in Vrindavan
Man opens bank account in name of Noida authority cheats for 3.9 crores
play icon1:7
Man opens bank account in name of Noida authority cheats for 3.9 crores
Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Killed In An Accident In United States?
play icon2:11
Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Killed In An Accident In United States?
Sharad Pawar daughter Supriya along with daughter Supriya left for NCP working committee meeting in Delhi
play icon6:27
Sharad Pawar daughter Supriya along with daughter Supriya left for NCP working committee meeting in Delhi