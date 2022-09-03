Heavy rain triggers flash flood in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rainfall triggered flash flood in Dharamshala on September 02. Several buildings were damaged and many vehicles have been washed away in the flash flood. No casualties have been reported so far.Local administration is carrying out rescue operations in the area.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

