Heavy Rainfall In Several Areas of Delhi, IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms And Moderate Rain For Next 3 Days

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Delhi woke up to heavy rainfall on July 26. Several areas were waterlogged because of the downpour. The commuters also faced difficulties because of rainfall. IMD predicted that moderate rain with thunderstorms will continue in Delhi for the next three days.
