Heavy Rains create havoc in Uttarakhand

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
The havoc of heavy rain continues in Uttarakhand. After midnight on Friday, many shops and houses in the market were hit by debris due to cloud burst in Tharali town of Chamoli district.

