Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2948731https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/heavy-rains-in-mumbai-create-problems-for-many-2948731.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Heavy Rains in Mumbai create problems for many

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The floods in Mumbai due to continuous rains swept away 74 thousand crores rupees...you are shocked but this is 100% true...how is it...I will tell you that...the annual budget of the richest municipal corporation of this richest city of the country i.e. BMC is 74 thousand crores rupees...with this money it has to fulfill the responsibility of saving Mumbaikars from waterlogging during rains...every time BMC claims to make such arrangements but once again the rain swept away its claims...the entire Mumbai is drowning in the floods...even the houses of Bollywood stars who pay huge taxes have not been able to escape the army of clouds.

All Videos

Opposition brainstorms on president election!
Play Icon03:12
Opposition brainstorms on president election!
Rahul Gandhi warns of action against poll body if INDIA bloc forms government!
Play Icon03:45
Rahul Gandhi warns of action against poll body if INDIA bloc forms government!
Mumbai on high alert for next 24 hours!
Play Icon08:20
Mumbai on high alert for next 24 hours!
Delhi Flood Alert : Yamuna Water Level Crosses Danger Mark
Play Icon03:56
Delhi Flood Alert : Yamuna Water Level Crosses Danger Mark
Will the War Stop After a Trump-Zelensky Meeting?
Play Icon04:32
Will the War Stop After a Trump-Zelensky Meeting?

Trending Videos

Opposition brainstorms on president election!
play icon3:12
Opposition brainstorms on president election!
Rahul Gandhi warns of action against poll body if INDIA bloc forms government!
play icon3:45
Rahul Gandhi warns of action against poll body if INDIA bloc forms government!
Mumbai on high alert for next 24 hours!
play icon8:20
Mumbai on high alert for next 24 hours!
Delhi Flood Alert : Yamuna Water Level Crosses Danger Mark
play icon3:56
Delhi Flood Alert : Yamuna Water Level Crosses Danger Mark
Will the War Stop After a Trump-Zelensky Meeting?
play icon4:32
Will the War Stop After a Trump-Zelensky Meeting?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK