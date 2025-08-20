videoDetails

Heavy Rains in Mumbai create problems for many

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 11:26 AM IST

The floods in Mumbai due to continuous rains swept away 74 thousand crores rupees...you are shocked but this is 100% true...how is it...I will tell you that...the annual budget of the richest municipal corporation of this richest city of the country i.e. BMC is 74 thousand crores rupees...with this money it has to fulfill the responsibility of saving Mumbaikars from waterlogging during rains...every time BMC claims to make such arrangements but once again the rain swept away its claims...the entire Mumbai is drowning in the floods...even the houses of Bollywood stars who pay huge taxes have not been able to escape the army of clouds.