Heavy traffic jam brings the Bengaluru city to standstill
Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Karnataka on September 6. A heavy traffic jam was witnessed in Bengaluru on September 06. The massive gridlock brought the country’s Silicon City to a standstill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in Bengaluru for the next two to three days.
Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Karnataka on September 6. A heavy traffic jam was witnessed in Bengaluru on September 06. The massive gridlock brought the country’s Silicon City to a standstill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in Bengaluru for the next two to three days.