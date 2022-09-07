Heavy traffic jam brings the Bengaluru city to standstill

Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Karnataka on September 6. A heavy traffic jam was witnessed in Bengaluru on September 06. The massive gridlock brought the country’s Silicon City to a standstill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in Bengaluru for the next two to three days.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Karnataka on September 6. A heavy traffic jam was witnessed in Bengaluru on September 06. The massive gridlock brought the country’s Silicon City to a standstill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in Bengaluru for the next two to three days.