Heavy traffic jam brings the Bengaluru city to standstill

Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Karnataka on September 6. A heavy traffic jam was witnessed in Bengaluru on September 06. The massive gridlock brought the country’s Silicon City to a standstill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in Bengaluru for the next two to three days.

|Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 03:00 PM IST
