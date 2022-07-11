Here are ten things to know about the World Population Day 2022

It's time to celebrate the people! Our world, despite its challenges, is one where higher shares of people are educated and live healthier lives than at any previous point in history. Narrowing down just to India, the country is all set to surpass China but boasts of a stable fertility rate. All of this and a lot more needs to be told, so here's a video covering 10 facts of World Population Day.

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

