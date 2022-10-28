NewsVideos

Here is why Brazil can win the FIFA World Cup 2022 | Zee News English

|Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 04:50 PM IST
Brazil is the strongest contender for FIFA WORLD CUP 2022. So, let’s have a look at how Brazil stands a chance to win this FIFA World Cup.

All Videos

UNSC Meeting: India got US support says Antony Blinken
6:20
UNSC Meeting: India got US support says Antony Blinken
PM Modi says in Chintan Shivir, that 'Old law and order will have to be changed'
3:9
PM Modi says in Chintan Shivir, that 'Old law and order will have to be changed'
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan is going to take out the Azadi March
4:35
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan is going to take out the Azadi March
Badhir News: Vladimir Putin praised PM Modi
3:35
Badhir News: Vladimir Putin praised PM Modi
Delhi News: BJP MP Parvesh Verma furious over the mess of Yamuna
11:14
Delhi News: BJP MP Parvesh Verma furious over the mess of Yamuna

Trending Videos

6:20
UNSC Meeting: India got US support says Antony Blinken
3:9
PM Modi says in Chintan Shivir, that 'Old law and order will have to be changed'
4:35
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan is going to take out the Azadi March
3:35
Badhir News: Vladimir Putin praised PM Modi
11:14
Delhi News: BJP MP Parvesh Verma furious over the mess of Yamuna