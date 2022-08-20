Here is why, Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa's shows are getting cancelled

Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati's film, Dobaaraa, has opened to decent reviews from critics. However, the movie appears to have divided the wider public.It appears that the movie failed to spark the audience's interest.

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

