trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643210
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Here's what increased human-shark encounters in the United States

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Shark attacks on humans have escalated in the United States in recent years. Shark sightings and shark bites have resulted in the temporary closure of tourist attractions along beaches. Does this imply that the shark population on the shores of the United States has increased? The answer could be yes.

All Videos

PM Modi shows green flag to Metro in Pune
play icon4:21
PM Modi shows green flag to Metro in Pune
Congress attacks Delhi Service Bill as it gets presented in Lok Sabha
play icon8:34
Congress attacks Delhi Service Bill as it gets presented in Lok Sabha
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on Nuh Violence
play icon14:48
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on Nuh Violence
Manoj Tiwari attacks Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi Service Bill
play icon3:39
Manoj Tiwari attacks Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi Service Bill
Chandrayaan-3 leaves earth's influence after 17 days in orbit, Next stop: Moon
play icon1:39
Chandrayaan-3 leaves earth's influence after 17 days in orbit, Next stop: Moon

Trending Videos

PM Modi shows green flag to Metro in Pune
play icon4:21
PM Modi shows green flag to Metro in Pune
Congress attacks Delhi Service Bill as it gets presented in Lok Sabha
play icon8:34
Congress attacks Delhi Service Bill as it gets presented in Lok Sabha
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on Nuh Violence
play icon14:48
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on Nuh Violence
Manoj Tiwari attacks Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi Service Bill
play icon3:39
Manoj Tiwari attacks Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi Service Bill
Chandrayaan-3 leaves earth's influence after 17 days in orbit, Next stop: Moon
play icon1:39
Chandrayaan-3 leaves earth's influence after 17 days in orbit, Next stop: Moon