Himachal Landslides: Mandi-Kullu NH shut after debris fall on JCB; driver safe

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
As if the last week’s petrifying weather wasn’t enough, the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh is still suffering with aftermath of monsoon fury. The Mandi-Kullu National Highway was forced to shut after debris fell on JCB.
