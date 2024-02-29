trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726146
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Announces Disqualification of 6 MLAs

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has officially confirmed the disqualification of all 6 MLAs. According to Pathania, "They cease to be a member of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly." The judgment marks a noteworthy development in the state's political landscape.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Boy Group Nails School Girls' Butterfly Dance, Captivates Audiences Worldwide
Play Icon00:35
VIRAL VIDEO: Boy Group Nails School Girls' Butterfly Dance, Captivates Audiences Worldwide
Himachal Pradesh: Congress President Pratibha Singh Comments On Impact Of MLA Disqualification On Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon00:25
Himachal Pradesh: Congress President Pratibha Singh Comments On Impact Of MLA Disqualification On Lok Sabha Elections
Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh Resigns from Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, Optimistic about Dialogues
Play Icon00:41
Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh Resigns from Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, Optimistic about Dialogues
VIRAL VIDEO: Rajinikanth Surprises Fans, Donning Police Uniform for Vettaiyan After Darbar Shoot
Play Icon00:26
VIRAL VIDEO: Rajinikanth Surprises Fans, Donning Police Uniform for Vettaiyan After Darbar Shoot
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce pregnancy, Expecting In September
Play Icon00:21
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce pregnancy, Expecting In September

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Boy Group Nails School Girls' Butterfly Dance, Captivates Audiences Worldwide
play icon0:35
VIRAL VIDEO: Boy Group Nails School Girls' Butterfly Dance, Captivates Audiences Worldwide
Himachal Pradesh: Congress President Pratibha Singh Comments On Impact Of MLA Disqualification On Lok Sabha Elections
play icon0:25
Himachal Pradesh: Congress President Pratibha Singh Comments On Impact Of MLA Disqualification On Lok Sabha Elections
Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh Resigns from Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, Optimistic about Dialogues
play icon0:41
Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh Resigns from Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, Optimistic about Dialogues
VIRAL VIDEO: Rajinikanth Surprises Fans, Donning Police Uniform for Vettaiyan After Darbar Shoot
play icon0:26
VIRAL VIDEO: Rajinikanth Surprises Fans, Donning Police Uniform for Vettaiyan After Darbar Shoot
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce pregnancy, Expecting In September
play icon0:21
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce pregnancy, Expecting In September