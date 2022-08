Himachal Pradesh: CM Jairam Thakur visits rain affected areas in Chamba

Soon after the people were compelled to reside in the relief camps amid the heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on August 29 in Chamba, visited the rain affected areas.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

