NewsVideos
videoDetails

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu requests people to stay indoors as monsoon unleashes mayhem in state

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 10 predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in various districts of Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister of the State Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu cautioned the people and requested them to stay indoors in view of the heavy rainfall that may be witnessed in the next 24 hours.

All Videos

Arvind Kejriwal holds press conference on current situation of Delhi amid rain
8:50
Arvind Kejriwal holds press conference on current situation of Delhi amid rain
Pakistan's Seema Haider crosses border for love
3:36
Pakistan's Seema Haider crosses border for love
Private bus got stuck in Saharanpur's Hindon river
1:10
Private bus got stuck in Saharanpur's Hindon river
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
1:1
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people
7:3
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people

Trending Videos

8:50
Arvind Kejriwal holds press conference on current situation of Delhi amid rain
3:36
Pakistan's Seema Haider crosses border for love
1:10
Private bus got stuck in Saharanpur's Hindon river
1:1
Truck submerges in water amid strong waves at Yamuna-Panchkula Highway
7:3
Himachal Pradesh Flood: NDRF saves 5 people