Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rain lashes Mandi district; landslide blocks Chandigarh-Manali highway

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Heavy rains lashed parts of north India on June 26 as the southwest monsoon advanced early across northern states. As per IMD various districts of Himachal will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 24 to June 27. As heavy rains lashed Himachal, it triggered a landslide on the Chandigarh-Manali highway affecting vehicular movement.

