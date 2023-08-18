trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650318
Himachal Pradesh: Several houses destroyed due to heavy rain, landslides in Mandi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
There has been a lot of devastation due to heavy rains in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh from August 13-15. The houses of 267 people have been completely destroyed. Due to this, a loss of more than 31 crores has been reported so far. The famous Tarna hill of Mandi city has now reached the verge of collapse. Big cracks have appeared on this hill.

