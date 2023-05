videoDetails

Himachal Pradesh: Voting underway for Shimla Municipal Corporation elections

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 06:50 PM IST

Voting for Shimla Municipal Corporation began on May 02 amid high security for 34 wards. A total of 93920 voters will participate for 34 wards of Municipal Corporation Shimla. The result of the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections will be declared on May 04.