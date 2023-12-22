trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701819
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Hina Khan Faces Criticism for 'Arrogant' Reaction to Paparazzi's Pose Request: Video Goes Viral

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Hina Khan Faces Online Criticism: The television sensation turned Bollywood star, Hina Khan, has made a mark in both industries. Known for her roles in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' and 'Bigg Boss 1,' she made history as the first TV actress to attend the Cannes Film Festival. As one of the highest-paid television celebrities, Hina Khan has reached impressive heights in her career.

All Videos

'Narendra Modi won't be able to do anything...' says Mallikarjun Kharge
Play Icon7:55
'Narendra Modi won't be able to do anything...' says Mallikarjun Kharge
'We did not want to suspend MPs...', says Prahlad Joshi
Play Icon1:9
'We did not want to suspend MPs...', says Prahlad Joshi
Jharkhand Naxalites blow up railway track near Rourkela
Play Icon0:54
Jharkhand Naxalites blow up railway track near Rourkela
Rajouri Encounter: Security Forces Intensify Search Operation
Play Icon2:10
Rajouri Encounter: Security Forces Intensify Search Operation
VIRAL VIDEO : BTS Wows Everyone with Awesome Dance to Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu'
Play Icon0:17
VIRAL VIDEO : BTS Wows Everyone with Awesome Dance to Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu'

Trending Videos

'Narendra Modi won't be able to do anything...' says Mallikarjun Kharge
play icon7:55
'Narendra Modi won't be able to do anything...' says Mallikarjun Kharge
'We did not want to suspend MPs...', says Prahlad Joshi
play icon1:9
'We did not want to suspend MPs...', says Prahlad Joshi
Jharkhand Naxalites blow up railway track near Rourkela
play icon0:54
Jharkhand Naxalites blow up railway track near Rourkela
Rajouri Encounter: Security Forces Intensify Search Operation
play icon2:10
Rajouri Encounter: Security Forces Intensify Search Operation
VIRAL VIDEO : BTS Wows Everyone with Awesome Dance to Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu'
play icon0:17
VIRAL VIDEO : BTS Wows Everyone with Awesome Dance to Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu'