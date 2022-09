Hindi Diwas 2022: Let's look at 7 amazing facts about language

Hindi Diwas is observed all over the country on September 14. It was on this day in 1949 when the Constitution-makers of the country decided to accord the status of Official Language of the Union to Hindi.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 11:15 PM IST

