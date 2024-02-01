trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716346
Hindu Devotees Chants Har Har Mahadev, After removing the Board Mosque Into Gyanvapi mandir

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 09:15 AM IST
In a notable turn of events, the Gyanvapi Mandir saw a significant transformation after the removal of a mosque board. Bhole devotees joyfully chanted "Har Har Mahadev," marking a moment of spiritual unity and reverence. This episode reflects a harmonious coexistence of diverse spiritual practices.

