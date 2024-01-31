trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716093
Hindu Side Celebrates as Court Grants Permission for Puja in 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
In a significant development in the Gyanvapi case, petitioners and advocates representing the Hindu side celebrate by showing victory signs after the court grants permission for puja in the sacred 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'. This decision marks a noteworthy step in the ongoing legal proceedings.

