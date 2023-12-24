trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702271
Hindu Temple Attack: Khalistanis attack on Hindu temple in America

|Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 02:04 AM IST
Hindu temple attacked in US: Khalistanis have committed a cowardly act in America. Khalistanis vandalized a Hindu temple and also wrote anti-India slogans on the walls. Black paint was used to write slogans. Hindu American Foundation shared its pictures on social media. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has condemned this attack on the Hindu temple. He said that separatist forces should not get a place outside India.

