Hindus in Canada protest against Khalistani attack on Brampton temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 05, 2024, 01:22 PM IST

Canada Hindu Temple Attack Update: Hindus staged a big protest against the attack on the Hindu temple. Hindus demonstrated in Brampton, Canada. A big protest was held in front of the Hindu Sabha temple. All Hindus were protesting against the Khalistani attack on the temple. A large number of Hindu protesters gathered in this protest. The protesters demonstrated with tricolor and saffron flags. Hindus also raised questions on the functioning of the Canadian police. Hindus raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram. The protest was held with slogans of Vade Mataram and Jai Hind.