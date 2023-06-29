Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Historic day for India...” MoU sign b/w Micron and Govt of Gujarat in presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
An MoU was signed between the Government of Gujarat and Micron Technology - a leading name in global semiconductor manufacturing. Micron Technology will invest USD 2.5 billion to establish an ATMP facility in Gujarat’s Sanand. The MoU was signed in the presence of CM Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

All Videos

Kejriwal Arrest Update: Hearing on Kejriwal's petition in Supreme Court today
Play Icon01:19
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Hearing on Kejriwal's petition in Supreme Court today
Watch Top 100 news of the day
Play Icon09:23
Watch Top 100 news of the day
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians
Play Icon29:36
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians
New revelation in the firing case at Salman Khan's house
Play Icon14:02
New revelation in the firing case at Salman Khan's house
Watch the interview of BJP candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha
Play Icon06:36
Watch the interview of BJP candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha

Trending Videos

Kejriwal Arrest Update: Hearing on Kejriwal's petition in Supreme Court today
play icon1:19
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Hearing on Kejriwal's petition in Supreme Court today
Watch Top 100 news of the day
play icon9:23
Watch Top 100 news of the day
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians
play icon29:36
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians
New revelation in the firing case at Salman Khan's house
play icon14:2
New revelation in the firing case at Salman Khan's house
Watch the interview of BJP candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha
play icon6:36
Watch the interview of BJP candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha