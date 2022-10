Historic win for Team India against South Africa in the T20I series

| Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

India ensured their first-ever bilateral series win at home over South Africa with a victory in Guwahati in the second T20I of the three-match series. In the previous three series played in India, South Africa had come out on top once (2015) while the remaining two series were drawn (2019, 2022).