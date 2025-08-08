Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2943401https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/hm-amit-shah-lays-foundation-stone-of-mata-sita-temple-2943401.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

HM Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone of Mata Sita Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Union Minister Amit Shah said in Bihar's Sitamarhi that after Ayodhya, the biggest religious complex will be built here... Rs 128 crore will be spent on the Parikrama Path and all the other constructions... Here, an attempt will be made to tell the life of Mother Sita through Parikrama Path, Gyan Kendra Vatika... reconstruction of religious water sources... Dharamshalas... restaurants, medical facilities...3 Through this experience our youth will be able to see the events from the life of Lord Ram and Mother Janaki clearly.

All Videos

Huma Qureshi Brother Murder Case
Play Icon06:01
Huma Qureshi Brother Murder Case
Rahul's big preparation before Bihar elections!
Play Icon04:29
Rahul's big preparation before Bihar elections!
CM Yogi Raksha Bandhan Gift
Play Icon03:11
CM Yogi Raksha Bandhan Gift
Big announcement of India alliance before Bihar election!
Play Icon05:48
Big announcement of India alliance before Bihar election!
Big news for India from Russia!
Play Icon02:10
Big news for India from Russia!

Trending Videos

Huma Qureshi Brother Murder Case
play icon6:1
Huma Qureshi Brother Murder Case
Rahul's big preparation before Bihar elections!
play icon4:29
Rahul's big preparation before Bihar elections!
CM Yogi Raksha Bandhan Gift
play icon3:11
CM Yogi Raksha Bandhan Gift
Big announcement of India alliance before Bihar election!
play icon5:48
Big announcement of India alliance before Bihar election!
Big news for India from Russia!
play icon2:10
Big news for India from Russia!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK