videoDetails

HM Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone of Mata Sita Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 05:30 PM IST

Union Minister Amit Shah said in Bihar's Sitamarhi that after Ayodhya, the biggest religious complex will be built here... Rs 128 crore will be spent on the Parikrama Path and all the other constructions... Here, an attempt will be made to tell the life of Mother Sita through Parikrama Path, Gyan Kendra Vatika... reconstruction of religious water sources... Dharamshalas... restaurants, medical facilities...3 Through this experience our youth will be able to see the events from the life of Lord Ram and Mother Janaki clearly.