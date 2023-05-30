NewsVideos
HM Shah, Manipur CM meet delegations of several Civil Society Organisations in Imphal

|Updated: May 30, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
With an aim to review the security situation in the violence-hit Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the delegations of several Civil Society Organisations in Imphal on May 30. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was also present at the meeting. The HM is on a 3-day visit to the mayhem-hit Manipur, where he is chairing several meetings on the state’s security situation.

