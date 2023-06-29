NewsVideos
HM Shah Offers Prayer At Ashok Dham Temple In Lakhisarai, Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah visited and offered prayers at Ashok Dham Temple in Bihar’s Lakhisarai on June 29. Earlier, Amit Shah addressed a mega rally in the city. This is the first visit of Amit Shah to Bihar after the opposition parties meeting on June 23.

