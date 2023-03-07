NewsVideos
Holi 2023: 'Lighting Bonfire' Devotees around India perform Holika Puja | Zee News English

Mar 07, 2023
Holi 2023: 'lighting a bonfire' Devotees around India perform Holika Puja | Zee News English One of the major Hindu festivals, ‘Holi’ is just around the corner and everyone is gearing up for the festival of colours. Holi brings in a message of togetherness and a promise for a better tomorrow. Every year Holi is celebrated on two days, which are witnessed as ‘Choti Holi’ or Holika Dahan, and ‘Badi Holi’ or Dhulandi, which is even famous as ‘Rang Wali Holi.’

