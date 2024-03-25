Advertisement
Holi 2024: Indians and Israelis Celebrate Holi And Purim Festival

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Watch: Israelis Holi and Purim in the vibrant setting of Jaffa Flea Market. This celebration, marked by joyous music, traditional dances, and cultural exchange, underscores the harmonious coexistence between the communities.

