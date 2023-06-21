NewsVideos
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere On Joining PM Narendra Modi For International Yoga Day

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 08:27 PM IST
Richard Gere arrives at the UN HQ in New York to take part in the Yoga Day event led by PM Narendra Modi.

All Videos

International Yoga Day: Ruchira Kamboj addresses at the Global Celebration of Yoga at UN HQ
play icon1:33
International Yoga Day: Ruchira Kamboj addresses at the Global Celebration of Yoga at UN HQ
Watch: NYC Mayor Eric L Adams on 9th International Yoga Day celebration at UN Headquarters
play icon3:0
Watch: NYC Mayor Eric L Adams on 9th International Yoga Day celebration at UN Headquarters
Watch: António Guterres, Secretary-General, UN, says this on 9th International Yoga Day Celebration At United Nations Headquarters
play icon1:5
Watch: António Guterres, Secretary-General, UN, says this on 9th International Yoga Day Celebration At United Nations Headquarters
PM Modi said at UN Headquarters – Yoga has become a global movement
play icon8:32
PM Modi said at UN Headquarters – Yoga has become a global movement
Amazing view from UN Headquarters
play icon9:54
Amazing view from UN Headquarters

