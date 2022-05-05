Honda City e:HEV review - A hybrid car if you are not ready for EV yet

Honda Cars India recently launched the new Honda City e:HEV hybrid sedan in India at Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom), stepping into an untapped market of mass produced hybrid vehicles. The Honda City Hybrid is based on the ZX variant of the regular City and gets a self-charging battery system with two motors offering 26.5 kmpl mileage, which is the best in the industry. The new City variant also gets safety features including the Honda Sensing ADAS technology, for the first time in India. Here's our test drive review of the Honda City Hybrid e: HEV to understand what's the new technology all about and should you buy a Hybrid over an EV or for that matter, petrol vehicle?