Hong Kong Anniversary: What about the promises made 25 years ago?

Marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, Chinese President Xi Jinping's visited Hong Kong first time in five years. At the time of handover, promises were made. Let's have a look if the promises are wearing thin?

|Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
