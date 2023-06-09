NewsVideos
Horrible Moments Captured Prior to the Terrifying Odisha Train Accident

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
A purported video of the horiffic Odisha train accident from inisde one of Coromandel Express train's compartments has gone viral on social media. The 25 second video clip recorded before the accident shows the devastating scenes of horror.

